Brightworth Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brightworth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $176.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.