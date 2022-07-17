Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Broadwind Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

About Broadwind

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.