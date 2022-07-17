Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Broadwind Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Broadwind
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.