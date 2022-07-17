Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$61.35

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.25. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$57.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

