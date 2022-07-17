Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $29.83

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

