Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT at $8,300.00

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,300.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($91.58) to GBX 8,000 ($95.15) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($110.61) to GBX 8,600 ($102.28) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

