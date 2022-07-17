Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.54

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

