Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Target Price at $515.00

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $526.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZURVY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.