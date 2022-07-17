Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:BROG opened at $7.30 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.