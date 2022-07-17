Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Brooge Energy Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:BROG opened at $7.30 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.