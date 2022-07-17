Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

BAM stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock worth $112,514,461.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

