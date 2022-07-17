Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 754,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RA. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.