Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 754,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.63.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
See Also
