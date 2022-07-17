CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 107,587 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $438,954.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,768.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.41.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

