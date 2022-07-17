Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$92.44 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4699996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.