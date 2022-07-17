Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stake Increased by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Cannae worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $66,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cannae by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 143,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 34.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 229,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cannae by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 900,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,158,759 shares of company stock valued at $125,932,650. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

