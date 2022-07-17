Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

