Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.40.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.0 %

TSE CPX opened at C$46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.12. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

