Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNLF stock opened at 1.48 on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of 1.48 and a one year high of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

