Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Cardlytics stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $134.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,860. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cardlytics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 138,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 136,629 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

