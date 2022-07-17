Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($195.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €156.00 ($156.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($215.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

ETR:AFX opened at €131.90 ($131.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €117.99 and its 200-day moving average is €133.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.56. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €104.55 ($104.55) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($202.00).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

