Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.17

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Cartesi has a market cap of $101.59 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,547,671 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

