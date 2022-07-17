CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 49.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

