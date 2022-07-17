Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.19.

NYSE:CE opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.75. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

