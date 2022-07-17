Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 538,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth $104,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the first quarter worth $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Celcuity by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Celcuity Price Performance

CELC opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a current ratio of 22.37. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Celcuity

(Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.