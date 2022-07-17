Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in June

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 4,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,796. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $148,590.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,204.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 156,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,495 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

