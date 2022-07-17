CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

CFFE remained flat at $10.12 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 95.7% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 863,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 422,345 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $8,299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 535,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $7,553,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

