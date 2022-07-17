Chainge (CHNG) One Day Volume Hits $747,319.00

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Chainge has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $747,319.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainge has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033935 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.
Chainge Coin Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Buying and Selling Chainge
Receive News & Updates for Chainge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.