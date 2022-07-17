Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.60

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.04. Chatham Lodging Trust shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 226,843 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $547.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,201,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

