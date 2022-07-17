Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.60

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.04. Chatham Lodging Trust shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 226,843 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $547.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,201,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.