China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700,900 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 11,830,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,700.9 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
SNPMF stock remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
