CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. CHS has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $28.77.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.65%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

