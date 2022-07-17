Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $271.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.68.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $274.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.82. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

