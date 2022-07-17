Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47 billion-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day moving average of $389.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

