Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

