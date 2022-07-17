Citigroup Trims iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price to $45.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of IRBT opened at $36.91 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

