Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $7.42 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

