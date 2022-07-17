Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 46.2% in June

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOE remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Clover Leaf Capital has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clover Leaf Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Clover Leaf Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 816,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,996,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,194,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Clover Leaf Capital by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clover Leaf Capital by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.