Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

