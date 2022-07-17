Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 228.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

