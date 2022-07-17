Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 3.3 %

CRZBY opened at $5.96 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($9.70) price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.