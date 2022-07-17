Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.8 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Computershare has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMSQF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Computershare to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Computershare in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Featured Stories

