Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.60.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

