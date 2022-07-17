Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 270,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($83.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.