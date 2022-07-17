Contrasting Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 6 16 0 2.65 Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $182.10, indicating a potential upside of 238.54%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.51 $3.62 billion $9.38 5.73 Zurich Insurance Group $69.87 billion 0.91 $5.20 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.63% 42.39% 12.68% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Zurich Insurance Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

