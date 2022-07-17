Convergence (CONV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $729,755.00

Convergence (CONV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $729,755.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

