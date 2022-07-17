Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.
Cook Protocol Coin Profile
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
Buying and Selling Cook Protocol
