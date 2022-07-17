Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 38,169 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.95.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $529.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.95. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

