Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 68,737 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $46,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

FISV stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

