Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Strs Ohio grew its position in PBF Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

