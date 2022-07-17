Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 127.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $4,035,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

UPS stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

