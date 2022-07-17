Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $607,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

