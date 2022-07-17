Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $93.01 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

