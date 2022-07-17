Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 97,063 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,000. KLA makes up 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KLA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KLA by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.95.

KLA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.89. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.